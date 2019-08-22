News
Google Drive on Android and iOS now lets you fill out PDF forms

Aug 22, 2019

12:21 PM EDT

0 comments

The Google Drive mobile app now lets users fill out PDF forms.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS and includes the option to complete text fields, checkboxes, radio buttons. Options hidden behind dropdown menus can also be selected. However, the feature does not support e-signatures.

Still, the new functionality will make it easier for users to complete such documents as business invoices, registration slips and tax forms.

To complete a PDF form in the app, select the new ‘Fill out form’ option in the PDF preview screen. Tapping a field will bring up your phone’s keyboard or make selections. Edited forms can be saved either as a revision or a new file entirely.

The new Google Drive PDF fill out feature is beginning to roll out now and will become available to all Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.

Source: 9t05Google

