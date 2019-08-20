OnePlus recently announced its next release, the OnePlus TV.
Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, took to the company’s forum and shared a few notable insights into its TV ambitions. OnePlus is set to officially unveil the OnePlus TV next month, with rumours pointing towards a September 26th event.
Lau noted that the OnePlus TV will be available first in India, but OnePlus is “working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers.”
The TV has been in development for two years and “image and sound quality are fundamental features that we must get right,” said Lau. “Alongside these key essentials, I believe the TV’s remarkable design and smart interconnectivity make this product even more exciting.”
The OnePlus TV is tipped to include Bluetooth 5.0 and ‘a unique Android TV experience,’ along with an AI-powered voice assistant.
As for its design, an image that showcases a TV with a circular stand and a bezel that looks to be an inch or two. Earlier reports indicated that the OnePlus TV will be available in four sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models.
Source: OnePlus
Comments