Facebook launches tool so users can see, control data that apps and websites share

Facebook has launched Off-Facebook Activity, a new tool to give users “more control over the data that apps and websites share with us.”
A press release from the social media giant noted that the new tool will allow users to view a summary of the apps and websites that send Facebook information about activity.
The tool will allow users to clear this information from your account if you want to, the release said.
The new feature is currently only available in Ireland, South Korea and Spain and is expected to be rolled out in other countries “over the coming months to help ensure it’s working reliably for everyone.”
Facebook indicates that once you clear content from your account, the company will “remove your identifying information from the data that apps and websites choose to send us.”
“We won’t know which websites you’ve visited or what you did there, and we won’t use any of the data you disconnect to target ads to you on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger. We expect this could have some impact on our business, but we believe giving people control over their data is more important,” the company said.
A spokesperson for Facebook Canada said the tool is expected to roll out in Canada but did not provide an exact release date.
Source: Facebook
