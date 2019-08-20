Lucky Mobile adds unlimited data with speeds throttled at 128 Kbps

Bell’s prepaid wireless brand Lucky Mobile has added unlimited data into its plans, one that lines up with others in the market but seems to be the first of the entry-level sub-brands.
In the race to capture new customers, Lucky Mobile has added this new offering, according to its website.
The carrier said for all its plans starting from $25 per month or more: “Unlimited additional data at reduced speeds of up to 128 Kbps for email, light browsing and messaging once you have exceeded your allotted 3G data.”
It should be noted that carriers such as Rogers, Telus, and parent-company Bell speeds are throttled to 512Kbps (for upload and download speeds) for unlimited or infinite data plans.
The top tier plan for Lucky is priced at $50 per month and it offers unlimited Canada and United States calling with unlimited talk and text, and 8GB of data at 3G speeds.
Source: Lucky Mobile
