Do you care about the 3.5mm headphone jack?

We’re inching closer to the end people. The Note 10 and 10+ are on the cusp of being released to the public, and it recently dropped the headphone jack.
This adds another phone to the growing pile of devices without a headphone jack. Samsung used to be the stronghold on headphone jacks since all of its flagships still featured the legacy headphone port.
Does the Note 10-series dropping the port suggest that the Korean company is moving away from the headphone jack? Hopefully not, but it could be the beginning of the end.
That leads us to question if we need the headphone jack anymore? Sure, it’s nice to have, but once you get a set of wireless headphones, it’s easy to forget about it.
So let us know in the comments how you feel about the headphone jack being gone from the Note 10 and if you still have a phone with a 3.5mm port.
