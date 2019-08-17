Sonos’ first portable Bluetooth speaker leaks in product images

It looks like Sonos is about to release a portable speaker with Bluetooth and a charging base for your home called the Sonos Move.
Sonos is known for making high-end wireless audio solutions that connect to one another and play music via Wi-Fi. This new speaker looks to be a combination of the company’s traditional functionality and Bluetooth, according to WinFuture.
There isn’t a lot of concrete details in the leak, but some of the hardware is shown off in the pictures.
Overall the speaker looks very similar to a Sonos One speaker but has a few differences. It seems like the new speaker has a tighter grill, a more extensive base along the bottom and a recessed handle on the back so it can be carried.
On the top, it looks like the speaker still has the same six microphone array that’s on the Sonos One so it should have smart speaker capabilities too.
The most interesting addition is what looks like some kind of charging base. Since the speaker is portable and can work in the home like a regular Sonos, it appears the company is including a base station that the speaker sits on to charge while at home.
There is also a USB-C port on the back which is also assumed to be for charging.
looking forward it’s super exciting that Sonos is moving into the portable audio source territory, but only time will tell if it’s able to compete with already established brands. Although, if it’s priced similarly to the Sonos One it could ideally replace it in the company’s lineup and offer more functionality.
Image source: WinFuture
Source: WinFuture
