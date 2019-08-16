Apple Watch Series 5 to launch this fall with new OLED display: analyst

Apple Watch Series 5 rumours have been pretty sparse until now.
According to often-reliable TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next-gen smartwatch will feature an OLED display for the first time, as first reported by MacRumors. Kuo also says that the Series 5 is set to launch this fall, similar to past Apple Watch releases.
Japan Display will supply the new OLED display, starting with 15 to 20 percent of total Apple Watch orders in 2019 and then moving to 70 to 80 percent by 2021, according to Kuo. Kuo goes on to say that Apple will slowly increase its OLED LG display orders for the iPhone, as well as bring on Chinese display maker BOE to diversify its parts suppliers.
Apple’s Series 5 smartwatch is likely to be revealed early next month alongside its new line of iPhones.
The release of the Apple Watch Series 4 marked the most significant change to Apple’s smartwatch line since it’s initial release back in in 2015. The Series 4 featured significantly reduced bezels — resulting in Watch Faces capable of featuring more ‘Complications’ — as well as innovative features like ECG heart monitoring, which recently released in Canada.
Apple’s fall hardware event is rumoured to be scheduled for September 10th.
Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (TF International Securities) Via: MacRumors
