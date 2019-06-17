Huawei laptops are available again on the Microsoft Store online

Huawei’s laptops are now back at Microsoft Store online in Canada and the United States after disappearing from the site a month ago.
MobileSyrup has confirmed that the MateBook X Pro, MateBook D and MateBook 13 are once again available for sale on Microsoft Store online with the Canadian price tag of $1,999, $1,299 and $1,749, respectively. The MateBook Pro X is out of stock at the moment.
Existing links to Huawei laptops on Microsoft will lead to the correct page. This means that Microsoft had temporarily taken down the page, instead of deleting it from its server.
Microsoft has not yet responded to the media after the initial disappearance of Huawei laptops. The company remained silent over whether Huawei laptops are still able to obtain Windows licenses.
Since the last disappearance, Huawei has postponed the launch of a new Windows laptop that was supposed to be unveiled at CES Asia a week ago.
Many U.S. companies have resumed connection with Huawei after the initial wave of “break-ups” after the U.S. government ban.
Google is now asking for a revert of the Huawei ban, citing that a Huawei smartphone without Android is a bigger security threat to the United States.
