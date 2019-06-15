Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 10 — 16]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
There actually isn’t anything new on Amazon Prime Video Canada this week, so take a gander at last week’s offerings or read up on what else is hitting the service later this month.
Crave
Euphoria
Euphoria is a new drama series from HBO that follows a group of high school students as they grapple with drugs, sex, trauma, social media, love, friendship and more.
Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson (Toys) and is based on the Israeli drama series of the same name. Notably, Toronto’s own Drake and his music producer Future the Prince serve as executive producers.
The series stars Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) and Maude Apatow (This is 40).
HBO Canada/Crave premiere date: June 16th at 10pm ET (new episodes to follow every Sunday)
Runtime: Six episodes (first episode is 54 minutes, other lengths TBA)
Stream Euphoria here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Jett
Shortly after getting out of prison, world-class thief Daisy “Jett” Kowalski finds herself pulled back into the criminal underworld by a mysterious group looking to exploit her skills for its own end.
The series was created by Sebastian Gutierrez (Snakes on a Plane) and stars Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman) and Michael Aronov (The Blacklist).
HBO Canada/Crave premiere date: June 16th at 11pm ET (new episodes coming every Sunday)
Runtime: Five episodes (individual lengths TBA)
Stream Jett here.
Kick-Ass
With massive, big-budget superhero movies like Avengers: Endgame dominating modern cinema, you might want to check out relatively smaller and more grounded heroic fare. In Kick-Ass, the stakes are indeed shrunk down, with the comic book adaptation following a teenager without any special abilities as he dons a scuba suit to fight crime.
Directed by Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class), Kick-Ass stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad), Chloë Grace Moretz (Hugo), Mark Strong (Shazam!) and Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas).
It’s worth noting that the film was largely shot in and around the Greater Toronto Area.
Theatrical release date: April 16th, 2010
Crave release date: June 14th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Stream Kick-Ass here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Baby Driver
Writer-director Edgar Wright’s (Shaun of the Dead) Baby Driver tells the music-infused story of a young getaway who yearns for a life with his lover Deborah.
The film stars Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars), Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained).
Theatrical release date: June 28th, 2017
Crave release date: June 14th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Jessica Jones (Season 3)
The third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones follows the titular hard-drinking, sardonic investigator as she grapples with an obsessed psychopath who’s trying to ruin her life.
In addition to serving as the send-off to Jessica Jones, the show’s latest season also marks the end of the long-running partnership between Marvel Television and Netflix. Since 2015, the two companies have put out critically-acclaimed series like Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage and The Punisher.
Jessica Jones stars Krysten Ritter (Don’t Trust the B* in Apartment 23), Rachael Taylor (Grey’s Anatomy), Burnaby, B.C.-born Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Eka Darville (The Originals) and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll).
Netflix Canada release date: June 14th, 2019
Runtime: 13 episodes (44 to 56 minutes each)
Stream Marvel’s Jessica Jones here.
Murder Mystery
Murder Mystery is a dark comedy from Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck about a New York cop and his hairdresser wife who go on a European vacation and wind up getting framed for the murder of a billionaire.
Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Luke Evans (The Hobbit) and Terence Stamp (Superman: The Movie).
Parts of Murder Mystery were filmed in Montreal.
Netflix Canada release date: June 14th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Stream Murder Mystery here.
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Following the events of Wreck-It Ralph, video game characters Ralph and Vanellope must venture out into the internet to find a way to fix the latter’s broken game.
Notably, the film also brings together all of the Disney Princesses in some hilarious, self-aware scenes, with the majority of the characters’ original actresses reprising their roles.
Ralph Breaks the Internet was directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (Zootopia) and features the voices of John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), Sarah Silverman (The Sarah Silverman Program), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures).
Netflix Canada release date: June 12th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Stream Ralph Breaks the Internet here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada can be found here.
