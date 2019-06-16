News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jun 16, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Pixel 4

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

Features

Jun 13, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Canadian co-developed Marvel’s Avengers heroes shine individually, but not together

Features

Jun 11, 2019

10:50 AM EDT

Tunic is an alluring Zelda-like game developed by a lone Halifax developer

Features

Jun 14, 2019

1:33 PM EDT

Toronto-made Watch Dogs: Legion is the best game I played at E3 2019

Comments