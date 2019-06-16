Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Xbox Game Pass launches in open beta on PC
- Facebook Canada rolls out ad transparency tools ahead of 2019 election
- Moto Z4 Review: Not the king of midrange, but among the best
- Project xCloud Hands-on: An exciting first look at Xbox game streaming on mobile
- Motorola Moto G7 Review: Affordability meets class
- Toronto Police arrest 22 suspects in relation to 32 cellphone store robberies
- Ice Wireless partners with Huawei to deliver 4G services in Northwest Territories
- Samsung opens AI Lab in Montreal in partnership with local research centre
- Rogers ‘unlimited’ Infinite plans now available
- Google confirms design of Pixel 4
- Seventy-five percent of Canadians would support ‘Right to Repair’ legislation
- Google Canada discounts Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $250 for Father’s Day
- NDP unveils plan to lower cellphone, internet costs
- Netflix to launch francophone film and TV program for creators in Canada
- ‘Almond’ OnePlus 7 Pro now available to order in Canada
