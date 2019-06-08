Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 3 — 9]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Chasing Happiness
In Chasing Happiness, John Lloyd Taylor, lead guitarist and musical director of The Jonas Brothers, takes a look at the complicated relationship between the American pop band group. Through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film follows the making of the group’s first album in six years while diving into what made them split up back in 2013.
In addition to starring The Jonas Brothers themselves, the documentary also features appearances by the brothers’ wives: Quantico star Priyanka Chopra (Nick Jonas’ wife), Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas’ wife) and reality TV star Danielle Jonas (Kevin Jonas’ wife).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 4th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Stream Chasing Happiness here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2019 can be found here.
Being Canadian
What does it mean to be Canadian? That’s a question this whimsical documentary aims to answer by interviewing numerous famous Canadians, including Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad), Scarborough, Ontario’s Mike Myers (Austin Powers), Edmonton’s Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future) and Nathan Fillion (Castle), Ottawa’s Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters) and Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother).
Calgary-born comedy writer Robert Cohen (The Simpsons) wrote and directed the film.
Original release date: September 18th, 2015
Crave release date: June 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minute
Stream Being Canadian here. Note that this film requires a Crave + Starz subscription, which costs $15.98 CAD/month.
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama about women embroiled in a murder investigation returns for a second season. In its sophomore outing, Big Little Lies examines how its lead characters cope with the traumatic events of the first season.
The second season of Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line), Shailene Woodley (The Fault in Our Stars), Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), Laura Dern (Wild), Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada).
Created and written by David E. Kelley (Boston Legal), Big Little Lies is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s best-selling 2014 novel of the same name.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: June 9th, 2019 at 9pm ET (Season 2 premiere, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9pm ET)
Runtime: 52 to 58 minutes each
Stream Big Little Lies here. Note that a Crave Movies + HBO subscription ($19.98 CAD/month) is required.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3)
Based on revered Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale follows a totalitarian society that subjects fertile women (the titular ‘Handmaids’) into child-bearing servitude. In Season 3, the show follows the Handmaids and the Marthas as they rebel and plan an uprising.
The award-winning, filmed-in-Toronto series is developed by Bruce Miller (The 100) and stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) and Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls).
Original release date: June 5th, 2019 (Hulu in the U.S.)
Crave release date: June 9th, 2019 at 9pm ET (Season 3 premiere, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9pm ET)
Runtime: 47 to 64 minutes
Stream The Handmaid’s Tale here.
Killing Eve (Season 2)
The entire second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s (Fleabag) hit spy-thriller series, Killing Eve, is now on Crave. Season 2 continues where the first season left off, as British Intelligence officer Eve continues to track down psychopathic assassin Villanelle.
The series is adapted from Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novella series and stars Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), Jodie Comer (The White Princess), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) and Darren Boyd (Spy).
Original broadcast date: April to May 2019 (BBC)
Crave release date: June 7th, 2019
Stream Killing Eve here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave in June 2019 can be found here.
Netflix
Black Mirror (Season 5)
Following the December debut of the feature-length interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix has released a shortened fifth season of its Black Mirror dark sci-fi anthology series.
This season’s episodes focus on a VR video game, social media crisis and pop star robot doll.
Black Mirror Season 5 stars Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) and pop star Miley Cyrus.
Netflix Canada release date: June 5th, 2019
Runtime: Three episodes (61 to 70 minutes each)
Stream Black Mirror here.
For more on the fifth season of Black Mirror, check out MobileSyrup‘s reviews of the first and second episodes of season 5.
The Chef Show
Actor-director Jon Favreau (Iron Man) showed his passion for food in his 2014 comedy-drama Chef, and now, he’s reunited with Roy Choi, professional chef and co-producer of that film, on a cooking show for Netflix.
If you’re still feeling down after the emotional rollercoaster that was Avengers: Endgame, you can at least see some of your favourite Marvel actors together again in more lighthearted cooking fare.
Some of Favreau and Choi’s celebrity guests on the show include several members of Favreau’s Marvel family: actors Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), as well as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Netflix Canada release date: June 7th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (26 to 33 minutes each)
Stream The Chef Show here.
Designated Survivor (Season 3)
After saving Designated Survivor when ABC cancelled it in May 2018, Netflix has premiered the third season of the political thriller series.
This time around, Tom Kirkman runs for re-election after serving as U.S. president during an unprecedented attack.
The series is filmed in Toronto and stars Toronto’s Keifer Sutherland (24), Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show), Adam Canto (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Italia Ricci (Supergirl).
Netflix Canada release date: June 7th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (46 to 53 minutes each)
Stream Designated Survivor here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada in June 2019 can be found here.
