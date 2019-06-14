SyrupCast Podcast Ep 200: Impressions on iOS 13, iPadOS and more

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke discuss the announcements from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).
Last week, Patrick headed out to San Jose, California to cover Apple’s WWDC on the ground. There were a lot of announcements, but some of the biggest included the death of iTunes, the creation of an iPad-specific operating system, a new Mac Pro (and a corresponding pricey display), and of course, iOS 13. Patrick and Igor take time to dig into each of the announcements, whether they thought the updates make sense in the grand scheme of things, and what they’re most excited about.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 34:23
Shoutouts: 31:45
Igor gives his shoutout to the sequel to Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild. Patrick sends a shoutout to the Halo Infinite trailer and to Link’s Awakening.
