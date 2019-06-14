SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep 200: Impressions on iOS 13, iPadOS and more

Jun 14, 2019

3:05 PM EDT

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke discuss the announcements from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Last week, Patrick headed out to San Jose, California to cover Apple’s WWDC on the ground. There were a lot of announcements, but some of the biggest included the death of iTunes, the creation of an iPad-specific operating system, a new Mac Pro (and a corresponding pricey display), and of course, iOS 13. Patrick and Igor take time to dig into each of the announcements, whether they thought the updates make sense in the grand scheme of things, and what they’re most excited about.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Subscribe on iTunes

Direct download link 

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Total runtime: 34:23
Shoutouts: 31:45

Igor gives his shoutout to the sequel to Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild. Patrick sends a shoutout to the Halo Infinite trailer and to Link’s Awakening.

