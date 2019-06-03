Apple announces first Mac Pro update since 2013 at WWDC 2019

At its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, Apple announced the first update to its Mac Pro desktop computer since 2013.
The new Mac Pro features a new design that ditches the ‘trash can’ design of the company’s previous generation Mac Pro. In response to the downfalls of the previous design, Apple built its new desktop with modularity in mind, allowing users to outfit and expand the computer to their needs.
The 2019 Mac Pro features a new Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores. PCI expansion is back, with eight internal PCI slots total. Four of the eight PCI slots are double-wide. It’s possible to configure the computer with up to 1.5TB of RAM. In terms of I/O, the Mac Pro features two USB-C ports at the front of the computer.
Individuals can configure the computer with a custom ‘MPX’ GPU module. The module fits two graphics cards on a four-wide PCIe card and includes a Thunderbolt 3 connector to offer additional bandwidth and power.
The Mac Pro features a power supply unit that maxes out at 1.4kW. In addition, the computer features an entirely new thermal cooling system with three fans at the front of the device. Apple also plans to offer optional wheels to allow individuals to move the computer as needed.
Alongside the new Mac Pro, Apple announced a new ‘Pro Display XDR’ monitor. It’s a 32-inch display with 6K resolution and HDR support.
According to Apple, it’s the largest retina display has built. The display supports P3 wide-colour gamut support. The Pro Display XDR also features a back-lighting system and cooling design that allows the display to maintain 1,000 nits of brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.
In the U.S., the Mac Pro starts at $5999 USD. Apple plans to start shipping the Mac Pro later this year. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4999 USD.
