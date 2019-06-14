News
Best Buy Canada discounts TVs in time for Father’s Day

Jun 14, 2019

3:22 PM EDT

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Just in time for Father’s Day, Best Buy has a variety of TVs on sale.

These TVs come from a variety of brands, including Sharp, Insignia, Samsung and LG. Some of these products go back to their regular price on June 20th, while others on June 27th. Check out the specific product to see when its sale ends.

Either way, June 16th is Father’s Day so you still a little time afterwards to purchase your father a TV.

Check out the full list of TVs on sale at Bestbuy.ca.

