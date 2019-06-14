Best Buy Canada discounts TVs in time for Father’s Day

Just in time for Father’s Day, Best Buy has a variety of TVs on sale.
These TVs come from a variety of brands, including Sharp, Insignia, Samsung and LG. Some of these products go back to their regular price on June 20th, while others on June 27th. Check out the specific product to see when its sale ends.
Either way, June 16th is Father’s Day so you still a little time afterwards to purchase your father a TV.
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: now $899.99, was $999.99
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HR LED4 Smart TV – Fire TV Edition: now $549.99, was $699.99
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: now $599.99, was $699.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – Carbon Silver: now $1,799.99, was $2,499.99
- LG 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS 4.0 Smart TV -Meteo Titan: now $1,499.95, was $2,399.95
- Samsung 82-inch 4K UHD QLED Tizen Smart TV: now $3,999.99, was $5,199.99
- Samsung 85-inch UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: now $14,999.99, was $19,999.99
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV: now $849.99, was $1,049.99
- TCL 4-Series 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Roku OS Smart TV: now $469.99, was $499.99
- TCL 6-Series 65-inch 4K UHD HDRL LED Roku OS Smart TV: now $999.99, was $1,199.99
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV: now $3,999.99, was $4,499.99
Check out the full list of TVs on sale at Bestbuy.ca.
