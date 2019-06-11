News
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake for the Switch launches in September

Jun 11, 2019

12:21 PM EDT

During the company’s E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, the Japanese gaming giant showed off new footage of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, a remake of the classic Game Boy title released initially back in 1993.

The remake adopts the same top-down perspective as the classic game, and also includes a new create your own dungeon mode that allows players to select from a collection of pre-created rooms, traps, enemies and other assets. As expected, the title also features a new, more modern look that seems to fall somewhere between Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.

Nintendo previously remade Link’s Awakening for the Game Boy Colour as Link’s Awakening DX back in 1998.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on September 20th, 2019.

