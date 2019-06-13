Spotify is partially down.
Some users are experiencing issues with Spotify on both desktop and mobile. While users can still access their recently played music, playlists, their library and the ability to search for songs, artists and playlists, accessing parts of the app like, ‘Browse,’ ‘Home’ and ‘Made For You’ are not working. Users are also unable to search for new podcasts. In fact, one of the MobileSyrup staff writers says they can’t play music at all.
Clicking or tapping on any of these options results in an error message,’ Something went wrong,’ or ‘Please try again later.’
According to ‘downdetector.com,’ the issues started around 8:00am ET this morning and have been intermittent since then. At one point, more than 2,000 users reported problems with the service.
The @SpotifyCares Twitter account has not reported any issues.
Update: 13/06/2019: @SpotifyCares tweeted out further information that they are looking to fix the issues, and that services should start working again soon.
https://twitter.com/SpotifyCares/status/1139229230267609088
