Public Mobile riding more pedal-powered kiosks into locations near you

Public Mobile is bringing more of its pedal-powered kiosks to more locations.
First launched back in April, the Public Mobile kiosks sport a unique design reminiscent of a hotdog or ice cream cart towed by a bike. Along with looking cool, the booths are practical as well — customers can use the bike to power the kiosk’s phone charging station.
The kiosks are coming to five new locations between June 11th and 13th, 2019.
On the 11th, a kiosk will come to Metropolis in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Additionally, the kiosks will come to Promenades Cathedrale in Montreal, Quebec, as well as Carrefour Angrignon in Lasalle, Quebec on the 12th.
June 13th will see more kiosks come to Quebec, this time in Place Vertu in Saint Laurent and Centre Laval in Laval.
You can learn more about Public Mobile’s kiosks here, or head over to Public’s website to see other locations that will get or already have the new booths.
Source: Public Mobile
