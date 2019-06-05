After Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, developers have discovered that they can now take advantage of Siri to play music and other audio from third-party apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS.
Developers will still need to code and add the feature to their apps, but if they do, they’ll be able to help bring Siri up to par with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Currently, Siri only has the power to control audio playback in Apple Music, Apple Books and Podcasts.
Once more developers start using the new Sirikit framework, apps like Spotify, Tidal, Overcast and YouTube Music will all be able to use Siri to control their audio playback and select songs if they choose.
Comments