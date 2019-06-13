Rogers customers also lost connection during first half of Raptors’ game 5

Bell customers weren’t the only ones that suffered during game 5 of the NBA finals.
Turns out so did Rogers’ customers watching on Sportsnet Now.
According to a Canadian Press article, customers experienced seeing an authentication error message when they tried to log into their account during the first half of the basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
The Canadian Press reported that Sportsnet tweeted about a half-hour into the game that it was “working to resolve the issue.” It then posted on Twitter a livestream on its website so viewers didn’t have to login to their account to watch.
“A small number of customers were unable to login to the Sportsnet Now app last night and we apologize that we didn’t deliver the experience they expected,” Sportsnet spokesperson Andrew Garas said. “[We] are taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.
Several thousand Bell customers were affected that same night, but those customers were using Bell’s Fibe TV app. It also included Alt TV customers. Customers missed the last few seconds of the game.
“[Customers] lost service for approximately 10 minutes last night due to a hardware malfunction. The outage impacted all channels on the app, including the final moments of the Raptors game,” Bell said.
Fibe TV and Satellite TV watchers were not affected.
At the time, Bell said to MobileSyrup that it would be offering customers goodwill credits.
Game 6 is set for tonight, June 13th and you can learn how to watch it here.
Source: Canadian Press
