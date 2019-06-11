Bell Fibe TV customers lost connection during the final moments of Raptors’ game five

Several thousand Bell customers lost TV connection in the last 30 seconds of game five of the NBA championship finals.
The Toronto Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point with a final score of 106 to 105.
Bell is having issues since 11:44 PM EDT. https://t.co/kVmZt7dfAD RT if it’s down for you as well #Belldown
— Downdetector Canada (@downdetectorca) June 11, 2019
But some Bell customers did not know what happened in those last few seconds as Raptors’ Kyle Lowery tried to make the final shot before the buzzer hit and the ball missed the bucket.
This is how the final moments of the raptors game went down on #bell
PLAY pic.twitter.com/v6fRs2jm3i
— RGomez (@RickyJGomez) June 11, 2019
A Bell spokesperson confirmed that “several thousand customers” were affected but those customers were using Bell’s Fibe TV app. That also included Alt TV customers.
“[Customers] lost service for approximately 10 minutes last night due to a hardware malfunction. The outage impacted all channels on the app, including the final moments of the Raptors game,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson confirmed that those watching Fibe TV and Satellite TV watching on their set-top boxes were not affected.
“We are apologizing to customers affected by the outage and will be offering all of them goodwill credits,” the spokesperson said.
Game six of the series will air on Thursday, June 13th. You can learn how to watch it here.
Update 11/06/19: The article was updated with additional reporting.
