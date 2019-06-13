Ikea’s HomeKit-compatible smart blinds launch delayed to August

Ikea’s smart blinds with HomeKit compatibility will launch in August after they were originally scheduled to launch in February.
Ikea’s website in Sweden says the ‘KADRILJ’ and ‘FYRTUR’ blinds will be available in August. The company explained on the website that it delayed the launch to find a way to enhance the functionality of the blinds.
Since this message only appears on the Swedish website, it could be possible for the launch to happen at different times in other countries. A Canadian launch date has not yet been announced.
For instance, a Reddit user says Ikea told them that the smart blinds wouldn’t launch in the United States until October, as outlined by 9to5Mac.
The smart blinds are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, and are expected to cost just over $100 USD (approximately $133 CAD).
