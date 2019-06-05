RCMP, CBSA claim Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s phones weren’t examined

Lawyers for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) claim that agents have never examined the personal electronic devices of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, which included a Huawei Mate 20 RS, an iPhone 7 Plus, an iPad Pro and a MacBook Air.
Both federal agencies filed a joint response in the B.C. Supreme Court on June 3rd, which disputed Meng’s civil suit regarding the violation of her Charter rights during her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on December 1st, 2018.
The submitted court document named two border agents who searched Meng’s luggage after she stepped off the flight from Hong Kong. However, the document claimed that one officer only wrote down the phone numbers and passwords without conducting a search of her electronic devices, and the police were not involved in the searching.
“The RCMP did not receive any information that the CBSA obtained in the course of the immigration and customs examinations of the plaintiff other than the piece of paper containing the phone numbers and passwords for the phones,” the RCMP and CBSA response reads.
The police and border service said that they followed standard procedure with Meng by flagging her for a secondary inspection and searching her luggage while asking about the purpose of her trip.
🚨Just in: Court order issued this morning in Vancouver reveals for the first time the makes and models of electronic devices that were seized from #Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was arrested Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport. #China #Cdnpoli #nerdalert pic.twitter.com/2YFNbXt8Yn
— theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) March 22, 2019
Contrary to previous court documents, the new response shows that Meng intended to clear customs and visit her house in Vancouver instead of spending a brief layover at the airport before flying to Mexico City.
The response document also claimed that the RCMP asked the CBSA to protect any mobile phones that the plaintiff might have by placing them in bags, which the RCMP supplied to the CBSA, so that any data could not be remotely deleted.”
Meng Wanzhou filed a civil suit against the two federal agencies in March, around the same time when Huawei sued the U.S. government for mistreatment. Meng’s civil suit claimed that two border agencies were asked by U.S. officials to have her detained for three hours and examined her smartphone without explaining the reason.
Her legal team are set to make a brief appearance at B.C. Supreme Court on June 6th for the preparation of a long term legal battle against the U.S. extradition request.
Source: CBC News
