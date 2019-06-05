News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix testing Instagram-like tab to promote original content on mobile

The shows even have hashtags in their description

Jun 5, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix is testing a new tab along the bottom row of its mobile app called ‘Extras’ that highlights its original content in an Instagram-style format.

The Verge reports that Netflix is currently testing the feature.

In the simplest terms, the Extras section is similar to an Instagram feed but instead of showing you your friend’s photos and videos, it displays a Netflix show or movie poster and a small synopsis.

You can take actions on the shows in the Extras list tooIf the show is something that isn’t out yet, you can set a reminder to get notified when it hits the service. If the show or movie is already out, then you can add it to your ‘Watchlist.’

Additionally, you can share the content with a friend or on social media. The link you send will either generate a trailer, or a link to the content

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

Features

Jun 5, 2019

5:23 PM EDT

Black Mirror: Season 5, Episode 1 Review: an episode unlike the others

News

Jun 3, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

Avengers: Endgame directors bring Magic: The Gathering to Netflix

News

Jun 5, 2019

10:56 AM EDT

Netflix hints that it’s coming to Google smart displays

Comments