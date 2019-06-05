Netflix testing Instagram-like tab to promote original content on mobile

Netflix is testing a new tab along the bottom row of its mobile app called ‘Extras’ that highlights its original content in an Instagram-style format.
The Verge reports that Netflix is currently testing the feature.
In the simplest terms, the Extras section is similar to an Instagram feed but instead of showing you your friend’s photos and videos, it displays a Netflix show or movie poster and a small synopsis.
You can take actions on the shows in the Extras list too. If the show is something that isn’t out yet, you can set a reminder to get notified when it hits the service. If the show or movie is already out, then you can add it to your ‘Watchlist.’
Additionally, you can share the content with a friend or on social media. The link you send will either generate a trailer, or a link to the content.
Source: The Verge
