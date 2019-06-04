Google Home Max discounted in Canada by $100

There has been a significant push for manufacturers to occupy real estate within your home with thermostats, fire detectors, and smart displays and speakers.
Google recently launched its Google Nest Hub and Amazon announced its Echo Show 5 for an affordable $99 CAD.
In the smart speaker space, Google has discounted the Home Max by $100 in Canada to $299.99 at both Home Depot and Best Buy Canada. Coupled with the recent $100 price reduction, this sale marks a big discount from its original price of $499 on May 16th. It seems the sale is happening until June 5th.
Competing against Apple’s HomePod and Sonos Play:5, the Home Max is capable of tuning itself to the acoustics of the room by using a machine learning process Google calls ‘Smart Sound.’
