Apple launches 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K display in Canada

Over the past few months Apple pulled LG’s 27-inch UltraFine 4K display and 5K variant from its stores.
As a result, it’s been unclear what Apple would replace the monitors with — assuming it would even do so at all.
However, we now know the answer to that question as Apple has launched a new LG UltraFine display in Canada.
The new model, the $879.95 CAD 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display, sports a 3840 x 2160 resolution which supports millions of colours.
In terms of input, the display sports two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports for host power and charging. One can also be used to connect to another 4K display.
Meanwhile, three downstream USB-C ports (5 Gbps) have been added to offer additional connectivity and power to compatible devices and accessories, such as stereo speakers.
The display has a built-in power supply that can be charged using the supplied Thunderbolt 3 cable.
Additionally, it includes an adjustable and removable stand and support for VESA flat display mounting.
As for compatible Apple devices, the display supports the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation) and the following Mac models:
- 12-inch MacBook
- 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display
- 13-inch MacBook Pro – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 15-inch MacBook Pro – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 21.5-inch iMac – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 27-inch iMac – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- iMac Pro
- Mac mini – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
The 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display can be ordered from Apple here.
This isn’t the only Apple product news to just come out, however. The company has also unveiled refreshed MacBook Pro models which it claims will fix long-running MacBook keyboard issues.
