Carrot Weather iOS app adds lightning, rain and snow notifications in Canada

May 21, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

The latest update to the premium Carrot Weather iOS app brings lightning, rain and snow notifications to Canadian users.

The lightning strike notifications are rolling out to users across Canada to Tier 3 ($32.99 CAD/year) members.

Meanwhile, precipitation alerts are available in southern Canada only to Tier 3 members. This feature was previously only available to Apple Watch and Mac users.

Those features are exclusive to users in Canada and the U.S.

In terms of new features for all Tier 2 ($15.49/month) users around the world, the update brings custom notifications to let users customize when they’re alerted for specific data points. For example, users can now set when they’re notified if the chance of rain will exceed 25 percent.

Meanwhile, Tier 1 ($6.49/year) users can sign up for astronomy alerts.

The base Carrot Weather app costs $6.99 on the App Store.

