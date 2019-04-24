Canadians can buy Google Home Hubs from third-party sellers on Amazon

Assistant-powered smart displays are shaping up to be the next big thing, but if you’re not into the Lenovo Smart Display or the JBL Link View, you’re out of luck in Canada.
Getting other smart displays, like Google’s Home Hub, can be an exercise in frustration, not to mention costly. You’d have to go through something like Kijiji, where sellers often increase the price, or order it from the U.S. since the device is not officially available in Canada. However, a RedFlagDeals user may have found a better way.
According to user ‘remik,’ you can order the Home Hub through Amazon Canada for about $150. This price fluctuates, but typically it stays in this range.
‘Classy Outfit’ sells the Hub, but the order is fulfilled by Amazon, meaning its eligible for Prime shipping and Amazon’s better return policy. Further, remik says Classy Outfit is the only third-party Home Hub seller not charging sales tax.
There are other third-party sellers, but remik says they charge sales tax based on where in Canada you have the Home Hub shipped.
Ultimately, its a very good deal when you break it down. The Home Hub is often on sale for $75 to $99 USD, but typically retails for $149 USD (about $201 CAD).
Plus, when you consider local state taxes, duty, Canadian sales tax and other potential fees, you’re actually saving a fair bit.
The only drawback is there are two colours available: Chalk and Charcoal. If you wanted the Aqua or Sand options, you’re out of luck for the moment.
To take advantage of the deal, you can order a Chalk Home Hub here and a Charcoal Home Hub here. At the time of writing, the Charcoal variant wasn’t available from Classy Outfit, but Chalk still was.
Source: RedFlagDeals
