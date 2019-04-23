Best Buy Canada offering 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display for 48 percent off

If you’ve been eyeing one of Lenovo’s smart displays, now may be the time to buy.
Best Buy Canada is running a sale on the Google Assistant-powered 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Until April 25th, 2019, you can get the Smart Display for $134.99 CAD. That’s 48 percent ($125) off.
If that deal isn’t sweet enough, Best Buy is also offering the Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99 when you buy any smart home product. Regularly, the Echo Dot costs $69.99, so that’s a substantial discount.
That said, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to grab an Echo Dot with your Assistant smart device, but to each their own.
To take advantage of the deal, head over to Best Buy’s website or into a local store.
Source: Best Buy Canada
