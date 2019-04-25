‘Avengers: Endgame’ content comes to several Marvel mobile games

Marvel is running a series of Avengers: Endgame tie-in events in several of its mobile games to celebrate this week’s release of the highly-anticipated film.
Now, players can experience special Endgame content in the following five mobile titles:
Marvel Battle Lines: The strategic card battling game will roll out special versions of cards for Captain America, Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, Black Widow and Ant-Man based on the red-and-white outfits that they wear in Endgame. Additionally, other Endgame-inspired cards will be added for Hawkeye, Thanos, Ronin, Hulk, Rocket, Nebula, Black Widow, Ant-Man and Captain America.
Marvel Contest of Champions : On May 2nd, Marvel’s 1v1 fighting game will receive the 4-star Ronin character, the sword-wielding alias taken on by Hawkeye in Endgame.
Marvel Future Fight: The action-RPG will get new Endgame outfits for Black Widow, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, Nebula, Ronin, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man and Thor. Thanos can also now be upgraded to learn new skills.
Marvel Puzzle Quest: Marvel’s match-three game adds a 4-star Thanos tile that has deadly Infinity Gauntlet abilities.
Marvel Strike Force: Interestingly, the strategy RPG is celebrating Endgame by adding The Falcon, even though he’s dead after Avengers: Infinity War. Falcon comes packed with his EXO-7 Wingsuit, Dual SMGs and robotic bird companion Redwing.
Avengers: Endgame hits theatres tonight.
In case you don’t get a chance to see Endgame right away, especially if you experienced Cineplex’s website outages earlier in the month, here are some of the ways you can avoid spoilers on social media.
