Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold launch events in China, United States

Samsung is delaying the launch of the Galaxy Fold in China.
Over the weekend, the South Korean postponed the April 23rd and April 24th launch events it had scheduled in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In a statement to China’s National Business Daily, Samsung China blamed the Shanghai cancellation on a venue issue. The company, however, provided no reason for the Hong Kong cancellation. Moreover, Samsung has yet to announce new dates for the two events.
The postponement comes after multiple reviewers, including YouTuber MKBHD and The Verge‘s Dieter Bohn, broke the foldable display on their pre-release devices. In several of the above instances in which the Galaxy Fold broke, the individual reviewing it had removed a pre-applied film designed to protect the screen. MobileSyrup‘s Galaxy Fold is currently undamaged and continues to work as usual.
In addition, according to the Wall Street Journal, Samsung has also delayed the launch of the Fold until “at least next month.”
Before the Galaxy Fold’s recent troubles, Samsung had planned to launch the device in Canada sometime in the summer. It’s unclear if that’s still the company’s plan but rumours point towards a June 7th release date.
Source: Engadget
