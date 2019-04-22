News
OnePlus CEO teases OnePlus 7 Pro 90Hz display in interview

Apr 22, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

OnePlus 7 Pro teaser

Ahead of the rumoured May 14th launch of the OnePlus 7, company CEO Pete Lau has shared new official details about the upcoming handset in an interview with The Verge.

Confirming weeks of rumours and reports, Lau revealed OnePlus will launch a new Pro model with enhanced features, including a better display and 5G connectivity. While Lau didn’t disclose the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro, The Verge‘s Vlad Savov writes: “[The OnePlus 7 Pro] can be expected to cost somewhere close to the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, Huawei’s P30 Pro, and Apple’s iPhone XS.”

“It will mark OnePlus’ most direct challenge to the top tier of phones,” he added.

Lau wouldn’t specifically confirm whether the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 90Hz display, but he did shower the device’s screen with praise, saying the panel helps to “redefine fast and smooth.” He also revealed OnePlus is spending “three times as much” on sourcing panels for the OP7 Pro.

To date, only select smartphones like the Razer Phone and Asus ROG Phone have launched with 120Hz displays. However, what’s likely the most popular consumer electronics with a 120Hz display is the iPad Pro, which features Apple’s ProMotion functionality. In all three cases, a higher refresh rate display promises a smoother experience.

Following the example of every previous OnePlus handset, the base OnePlus 7 model will cost more than its predecessor. Unfortunately, Lau again didn’t give any details.

Based on the fact that it will likely feature 5G connectivity, there’s a chance the OnePlus 7 Pro may not come to Canada. Canada does not have the necessary spectrum to deploy 5G networks yet, but auctions for the spectrum have been set for 2020 and 2021.

Source: The Verge

