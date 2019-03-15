You can finally buy Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro from Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile subscribers can now buy the recently released Huawei Mate 20 Pro starting at $0 CAD on a contract.
The Mate 20 Pro is currently the only Huawei device that Freedom offers. Leaving out the company’s other flagship the P20 Pro.
Freedom is late to the party in offering the Mate 20 Pro since Rogers, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Fido, Koodo, SaskTel, Videotron and Telus have all been selling the handset since it launched in Canada on November 8th, 2018.
The Mate 20 Pro features Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch OLED display and a triple rear-facing camera setup with 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors.
The handset is also one of the few phones available in Canada that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The others are the OnePlus 6T and Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 and S10+ devices.
To find out more about the phone, check out MobileSyrup’s review of the Galaxy S10.
Source: Freedom Mobile
