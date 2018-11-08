Huawei Mate 20 Pro now available in Canada

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone is now available in Canada from most carriers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Fido, Koodo, SaskTel and Videotron.
The Mate 20 Pro features a Kirin 980 processor with a seven-nanometer artificial intelligence chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch OLED display and a triple rear-facing camera setup with 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors.
In addition, this is the first time a Mate series has been available in Canada. The phone features premium specs, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR camera, flood illuminator, a TOF proximity sensor, and more importantly comes the ability to reverse wireless charge any Qi wireless product.
As for price, depending on the carrier, the no-term price ranges from $1,199.99 to $1,299.99. The 2-year contract price starts at $250 to $970.
Comments