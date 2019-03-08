YouTube Music now available on Google Home devices in Canada

Google Home owners and Assistant users in Canada can now select YouTube Music as their primary music provider.
Previously, only users in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Mexico could do that, despite the fact that both Google Home and Assistant, as well as YouTube Music were available here.
This is something of an old song and dance for Google, with the company being slow to support its own platforms on its devices. In the case of YouTube Music, Sonos added support for the platform at the end of January.
YouTube Music is also now available on Google Home devices in nine other countries — Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments