News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube Music now available on Sonos speakers in Canada

Jan 30, 2019

2:25 PM EST

0 comments

Sonos One

YouTube Music streaming is now available on all Sonos speakers, including both more recent additions to the Sonos lineup like the One and older speakers like the Play:1.

As with other music streaming platforms, Sonos owners can add YouTube Music content via the Sonos Controller mobile app, available on Android and iOS.

Once you’ve updated to the latest version of the app, tap the ‘More’ tab followed by ‘Add Music Services.’ You can then enter your YouTube Music account credentials. It’s worth noting that a YouTube Music or YouTube Premium subscription is required.

You’ll then be able to stream YouTube’s extensive library of music content, as well as access platform specific features like personalized mixtapes.

Even if the quality of uploads isn’t quite up to the standard of other platforms, the addition of YouTube Music to the Sonos Controller app is particularly exciting as YouTube includes interesting content that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Source: Sonos, YouTube

Related Articles

News

Sep 24, 2018

10:42 AM EST

YouTube Music for Android adds streaming quality controls

News

Jan 10, 2019

4:19 PM EST

YouTube Music might be Google’s default audio app soon: APK teardown

News

Jan 24, 2019

11:28 AM EST

Sonos to release its own high-end headphones: report

News

Jan 24, 2019

12:50 PM EST

Apple’s over-ear headphones will launch in the second half of 2019: report

Comments