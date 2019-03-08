Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, are now available in Canada.
The three handsets are notable for trimming down the curved sides of their S9 and S9+ predecessors while also introducing a new hole-punch ‘Infinity-O’ display and in-display ‘Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner.’
More information on the trio of phones can be found in MobileSyrup‘s written hands-on impressions here.
In terms of outright Canadian pricing, the S10e costs $1,019.99 CAD, the Galaxy S10 is priced at $1,259.99 the Galaxy S10+ will set you back $1,419.99.
Meanwhile, specific carrier pricing for the phones on 2-year plans is as follows:
Bell
The Montreal-based carrier is offering the S10 and S10e in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism Blue,’ and ‘Prism White.’ The Samsung Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, comes in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and only ‘Ceramic Black’ for the 512GB and 1TB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $319.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $609.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $459.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $749.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $1,169.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $99.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $229.99
More information can be found here.
Eastlink
Halifax-based carrier Eastlink is offering the Galaxy S10 and S10e in all three colours. However, the S10+ is only available in Ceramic Black (1TB and 512GB variants) and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $0
More information can be found here.
Fido
Rogers’ flanker brand has the S10e and 128GB S10 are available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ Meanwhile, the S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ for the 128GB variant and ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $319
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $609
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $459
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $749
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $99
More information can be found here.
Freedom Mobile
Shaw’s Freedom Mobile brand is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are available in all three colours, although the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ (1TB and 512GB variants only) and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $0
More information can be found here.
Koodo
At the Telus-owned Koodo, you’ll be able to snag the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e in all three colours. On the other hand, the S10+ is only available in ‘Ceramic Black’ (1TB variant only) and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $320
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $610
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $460
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $750
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $1,170
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $100
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $230
More information can be found here.
Rogers
The Toronto-based carrier has the S10e and S10 (128GB model) available in ‘Prism Black,’ ‘Prism White’ and ‘Prism Blue.’ The S10+ is only available in ‘Prism Black’ and ‘Prism White’ (128GB) and ‘Prism Black’ for the 512GB variant.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $319.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $609.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $459.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $749.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $99.99
More information can be found here.
Sasktel
Regina-based carrier Sasktel is offering the Galaxy S10 and S10e in all three colours and S10+ in ‘Ceramic Black’ (for the 1TB and 512GB variants only) and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Gaalxy S10e (128GB) — $499.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $629.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB)— $719.99
- Samung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $1009.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $859.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $859.99
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $859.99
More information can be found here.
Telus
Vancouver-based carrier Telus has the Galaxy S10 and S10e in all three colours and the S10+ in ‘Ceramic Black’ — for the 1TB variant — and ‘Prism White.’
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $320
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $610
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $460
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $750
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $1,170
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $100
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $230
More information can be found here.
Vidéotron
Quebec regional carrier Videotron is carrying the Galaxy S10 and S10e in all three colours. The S10+ page on the carrier’s website is currently down.
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (256GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — $0
- Samung Galaxy S10 (512GB) — $124.95
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — $0
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — $449.95
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) — $849.99
More information can be found here.
