Elon Musk’s U.S. security clearance is under review over marijuana use

Elon Musk may lose his U.S. federal security clearance as a result of him consuming marijuana on the Joe Rogan podcast, reports Bloomberg.
Musk took a toke of a cigar filled with marijuana,also known as a blunt, on the 1169th episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast during September of 2018 which broke U.S. federal security clearance rules.
Now, the Pentagon is reviewing Musk’s clearance, according to a U.S. official who spoke to Bloomberg.
It’s legal to consume Cannabis Californa, where Musk was at the time. Although, “drug involvement and substance misuse” are against the U.S. Department of State’s security clearance rules. Further, Marijuana remains illegal federally in the United States.
The site also says that “every case is individually assessed, using the Security Executive Directive 4: National Security Adjudicative Guidelines, to determine whether the granting or continuing of eligibility for a security clearance is clearly consistent with the interests of national security.”
Source: Bloomberg, U.S. Department of State
