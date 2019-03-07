Telus to donate $25 to SickKids with every new Ontario activation until March 31

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus will donate $25 CAD to the SickKids Foundation whenever a new smartphone is activated in Ontario.
The carrier said in a press release it plans to give the charity money from any activation from now until March 31st with a maximum donation of $50,000.
Telus has also created a digital storybook called Bunny Goes to the Hospital; Telus says it will donate $25 for every download with a maximum donation of $50,000.
The money would help SickKids build a facility in Toronto, which will allow the city to remain “a world-leader in paediatric health,” and will enable the hospital to conduct new research in search of cures and treatments for illnesses, as well as provide clinical space for patients.
“We are in the midst of the largest fundraising campaign in Canadian healthcare history and the funds raised will contribute to helping SickKids continue to deliver world-class care with cutting-edge operating suites, more room for families and more room for innovative technologies that will deliver better outcomes for our patients,” Seanna Millar, senior vice-president of corporate and community partnerships at SickKids, said in a press release.
In 2018, Telus donated $317,000 to SickKids. The carrier has contributed more than $1.6 million since 2000.
Source: Telus
