August’s new smart doorbell is wireless, resembles actual doorbell

Home security company August has revealed its latest smart doorbell, the $299.99 CAD ‘View.’
Notably, the View takes on a more rounded shape that makes it look like an actual doorbell, a stark contrast from the traditionally square doorbells that the company has released in the past.
Outside of the revised design, the View also marks August’s first-ever wireless doorbell. This ensures that consumers don’t have to worry about their door’s having the correct wiring and their products being incompatible with their homes as a result.
The View is powered by a rechargeable battery that August says will last between three and six months on a single charge. An included micro-USB cable can be used to charge the device. The company says the View will provide “numerous alerts” as it gets closer to running out of battery.
Users will also have to plug in a separate chime (packed in the box) into an outlet inside their home.
In terms of specs, the View will record video in 1440p HD resolution and offer 24/7 live video streaming. The device will feature 24 hours of free video storage, albeit in 5-second preview clips only. Customers can pay for monthly subscriptions to get more footage.
The View can be pre-ordered at Best Buy Canada. The retailer says the product is coming out on March 28th, 2019.
Via: The Verge
