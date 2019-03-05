Bell adds Chromecast support to Fibe TV app for Alt and Fibe TV services

Bell Fibe and Alt TV subscribers can now cast their content using Google Chromecast.
Users can cast content from the Fibe TV app, meaning it’s easier than ever to watch and access TV on more devices.
Fibe TV app’s Chromecast support joins availability on other platforms like Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.
Additionally, Bell says its Alt TV platform is the first app-based live TV service in Canada. It offers up to 500 live and on-demand channels through your laptop, smartphone, tablet and TV — all without a set-top box.
Bell says that innovative services like these continue to drive television customer growth. For example, the company added more than 110,000 Fibe TV customers last year.
This created positive growth overall, despite ongoing subscriber declines in Bell’s satellite TV and other cable provider’s TV offerings.
Because of this, Bell boasts that it’s the biggest TV provider in Canada — and has been since 2015. The company closed out 2018 with 2,853,081 Bell TV subscribers — a 0.7 percent overall increase over 2017. However, 1,675,706 of those subscribers use Fibe TV, an 8.1 percent increase over 2017.
If you want to learn more about Bell’s Fibe and Alt TV services, you can read about them here.
