You could win a Pixel 3 at Google’s ‘Night Sight Booth’ at the Eaton Centre

Google is going on a tour of Ontario to show off Night Sight on the Pixel 3 XL.
The company will be setting up a ‘Night Sight Booth’ in various locations across Ontario throughout February and March 2019. Google will kick the tour off at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on February 23rd.
Canadians are invited to come by and snap some low-light photos for a chance to win a Pixel 3.
See the light with #NightSight! Our @madebygoogle Night Sight Booth will be hitting the road and traveling to multiple locations in Ontario throughout February and March. Tomorrow we kick things off at the @CFtoeatonCentre. Visit for your chance to win a Google Pixel 3. pic.twitter.com/OHtKCfDG9T
— Google Canada (@googlecanada) February 22, 2019
To find out where Google will go next with the Night Sight Booth, keep an eye on the company’s Canadian Twitter feed (@googlecanada) for updates.
The Night Sight Booth is part of the company’s extensive promotional campaign highlighting some of the Pixel’s stand out features. Previously, Google has shown off Night Sight in a behind-the-scenes video and in a cheeky comparison ad that pitted the Pixel 3 and iPhone against each other.
If your chances of winning a Pixel 3 don’t look good, Google is also running a limited-time sale with $250 off the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, so you can always get one that way instead.
Source: Google
