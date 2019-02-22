Google Canada offers $250 off the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Want a new Pixel 3, 3 XL or even a 2 XL? You’re in luck: Google is having a sale.
Right now, if you buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL from the Google Store, you’ll get $250 off.
In other words, the Pixel 3 starts at $749 instead of $999 and the Pixel 3 XL starts at $879 instead of $1,129. The discount runs until March 3rd, 2019.
Additionally, the company is still running its buy one, get one 50 percent off deal, but that will end on the 25th of February. Unfortunately, you can’t combine the offers.
On top of this, Google is offering the Pixel 2 XL for $859 instead of the regular $1,159.
If you’re interested in security cameras, Google is also running a deal on the Nest Cam Indoor three-pack, which is available for $522 instead of the regular $747.
Ultimately, these are some solid deals on excellent phones and security cameras. If you want to take advantage, you’ll want to move quickly before the deals end. All deals are available on the Google Store here.
