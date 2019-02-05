Google shows off Pixel 3’s Night Sight functionality in new behind-the-scenes video

Google has uploaded a new behind-the-scenes video to YouTube in which it details how it shot its latest Pixel 3 ad campaign.
If you’re unfamiliar with the campaign, it’s the one Marvin Chow, Google’s vice-president of product marketing, shared last week. It highlights the Pixel 3’s low-light photography abilities by comparing them against the iPhone XS.
Night Sight on Google Pixel3 — pretty much speaks for itself 💥 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/ao0Yi2W2Sq
— marvin chow (@theREALmarvin) January 27, 2019
To shoot the campaign, Google mounted the two smartphones — the Pixel 3 and iPhone XS — on a special tripod mount so that a photographer could trip the shutters of both handsets at the same time.
In this way, Google was also able to maintain the same framing across both smartphones and the entire series of photos.
Google also claims it didn’t retouch the photos or add filters.
“No competition,” Google concludes at the end of the video.
