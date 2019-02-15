Mid-range Sony Xperia L3 renders leak ahead of MWC event

Another press render leak has unveiled more of Sony’s MWC plans, showing off another phone that may be announced in Barcelona next week.
WinFuture obtained the press renders for Sony’s upcoming Xperia L3, a mid-range phone that will accompany the previously leaked Xperia XA3, or Xperia 10 according to another rumour, at an event at MWC. Sony is also expected to announce its new Xperia XZ4 flagship at this event.
Unlike the 21:9 XA3, the Xperia L3 will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch, 18:9 LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Further, Sony appears to be skipping the notch, opting for chunky top and bottom bezels.
Additionally, the L3 will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack on top and a USB-C port, speaker and microphone along the bottom.
Concerning the camera, rumour suggests the L3 will have an 8-megapixel camera up front and a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel standard camera and a depth sensor.
Furthermore, the phone could have at least 32GB of internal storage, a micro SD card and a 3,330mAh battery. It will reportedly have a plastic back in silver, grey and gold colour options.
Unfortunately, the device will also run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It will reportedly retail for 199 euros, or about $297.74 CAD. It’s unclear if Sony has plans to bring the device to the Canadian market.
Source: WinFuture Via: Android Police
