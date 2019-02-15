Samsung accidentally leaks its Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s own app has leaked the company’s entire upcoming wearable device lineup.
The Galaxy Wearable app for Android now reveals new products on its ‘connect to devices’ page. The devices include the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit/Galaxy Fit e. The leak was originally spotted by SamCentralTech on Twitter.
The Galaxy Watch Active is the first on the list. The app reveals the watch comes in a 40mm casing and will be available in at least two colours, silver and black.
Below the Galaxy Watch Active is the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e, two fitness bands that replace Samsung’s 2017 Gear Fit 2 Pro. It’s unclear what the differences are between the fitness bands or what the ‘e’ stands for.
The app also confirms the Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds. Recently details about the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds leaked online.
Samsung will likely officially reveal all three wearables at its Unpacked event on February 20th alongside the S10 series.
Source: SamCentralTech
