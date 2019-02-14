News
Xperia 10 is the name of Sony’s new 21:9 smartphone: report

Goodbye, Xperia XA3; hello, Xperia 10

Feb 14, 2019

8:59 AM EST

Sony Xperia XA3 spotted

Sony will reportedly market its upcoming 21:9 aspect ratio smartphone as the Xperia 10 (not the Xperia XA3, as previously thought), according to Indian leaker Ishan Agarwal.

The tidbit of information, shared by Agarwal in a tweet late Tuesday night, corroborates a report WinFuture published earlier in the week in which the German website said Sony might not call its new phone the XA3. Agarwal added that Sony will market the larger of the two phones as the Xperia 10 Plus.

Since the tall screen of the Xperia 10 constitutes one of the biggest design changes Sony has implemented in a while, the name change makes sense. The company will announce the Xperia 10 at its Mobile World Congres keynote on February 25th.

Source: Twitter

