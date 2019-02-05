News
PREVIOUS|

CanCon Podcast Ep. 139: 2019 Canadian tech predictions

Feb 5, 2019

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

New year, new CanCon podcast! Let’s do this.

A Winnipeg-based company named Bold Commerce that just raised a whopping $22 million Series A building on the back of Shopify. Will Bold Commerce be Canada’s next tech darling? Who knows! We just know it will be someone.

To kick of the year right, this week’s CanCon podcast is filled with a wide variety of tech predictions for 2019. We hope you enjoy them, or tell us why we’re wrong – better yet, why not tell us your predictions?

MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke has returned (relatively) safely from his first-ever CES, and I must say, it really helped him get the leg up on his tech predictions. Foldable phones? MicroLED? Breadmakers and IoT eye masks? TOILETS? What other tech wonders will 2019 bring?

Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play

Brought to you by CanCon’s presenting sponsor: VanHack!

Patrick’s first CES was filled with… bread
Royole FlexPai Hands-on: The first foldable smartphone is full of compromises
Samsung’s 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV is the first exciting television innovation in years
Apple’s iTunes Movies and TV Shows app is coming to Samsung TVs in Canada
The Bread Bot is capable of automatically making fresh bread every six minutes
There’s a robot that plays ping pong with you at CES 2019

Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Kids” by PUP
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud

Related Articles

From BetaKit

Nov 2, 2018

7:00 PM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 133: Can Canada compete globally in food tech?

News

Jan 10, 2019

9:08 PM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 138: Why Canadian developers aren’t happy with Facebook

News

Dec 18, 2018

9:11 AM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 137: Your holiday tech wish list

Viewer Experience

Jan 3, 2019

11:59 AM EST

Viewer Experience podcast Ep. 9: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch wants to take away your choice

Comments