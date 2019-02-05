CanCon Podcast Ep. 139: 2019 Canadian tech predictions

New year, new CanCon podcast! Let’s do this.
A Winnipeg-based company named Bold Commerce that just raised a whopping $22 million Series A building on the back of Shopify. Will Bold Commerce be Canada’s next tech darling? Who knows! We just know it will be someone.
To kick of the year right, this week’s CanCon podcast is filled with a wide variety of tech predictions for 2019. We hope you enjoy them, or tell us why we’re wrong – better yet, why not tell us your predictions?
MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke has returned (relatively) safely from his first-ever CES, and I must say, it really helped him get the leg up on his tech predictions. Foldable phones? MicroLED? Breadmakers and IoT eye masks? TOILETS? What other tech wonders will 2019 bring?
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
Brought to you by CanCon’s presenting sponsor: VanHack!
Patrick’s first CES was filled with… bread
Royole FlexPai Hands-on: The first foldable smartphone is full of compromises
Samsung’s 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV is the first exciting television innovation in years
Apple’s iTunes Movies and TV Shows app is coming to Samsung TVs in Canada
The Bread Bot is capable of automatically making fresh bread every six minutes
There’s a robot that plays ping pong with you at CES 2019
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Kids” by PUP
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud
Comments