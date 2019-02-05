New Red Bull documentary covers Quebec-based Assassin’s Creed creator’s Ancestors game

Red Bull and House of Greenland’s latest episode in its “Levels: The Art Of Game Development” YouTube documentary series focuses on Quebec-based Panache Studios’ upcoming Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey game.
The episode, titled ‘Our history, our legacy, their game,’ takes viewers on a tour of Montreal and goes behind the scenes on the development of the action-adventure survival game. In Ancestors, players follow along with the evolution of humanity by playing as proto-humans that must work together and survive an ever-changing landscape.
Notably, the episode heavily features Patrice Désilets, creative director and co-founder at Pancache and the creator of Ubisoft Canada’s popular Assassin’s Creed series.
The full 12-minute video can be viewed below.
So far, Red Bull has released two episodes in the series, including one focused on Cuphead from Canada’s own Studio MDHR.
The remaining three episodes in the series are as follows:
- 22Cans (Codus) — February 11th
- UsTwo (Monument Valley) — February 18th
- Motion Twin (Dead Cells) — February 25th
Image credit: Panache Studios
