News
PREVIOUS

Gboard gets Material Design visual tweak, new emoticons in stealth update

The update rounds the corners of some UI features and adds a new 'enter' button

Jan 22, 2019

5:12 PM EST

0 comments

Gboard

Gboard has gotten a small server-side visual update that brings the keyboard more in line with Google’s new version of Material Design.

There’s isn’t much that’s significantly different in the update, beyond some minor tweaks.

The easiest way to tell if you’ve gotten the server-side update is the new ‘enter’ button in the bottom right corner. The new button is a rectangle with rounded corners instead of a circle like before.

Google has also done away with the search UI’s sharp corners, replacing them with rounded corners instead.

Gboard search UI

Gboard’s old search UI (left, white) vs. new search UI (right, blue)

Cards and GIFs also feature the new rounded-corner UI. Further, GIFs have switched to a vertical scrolling menu.

On top of the visual tweaks, Google has added new emoticons to Gboard. These leaked in a previous app teardown, but have now made their way into the keyboard.

Gboard emoticons

Along with the expanded emoticon options, there’s now a list of categories at the top of the keyboard to make it easier to find the emoticon you need.

As with most server-side updates, there’s nothing you can do to speed it along. You’ll just have to wait until Google decides to bless your phone.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 21, 2019

11:02 AM EST

Google Play Books redesign rolling out to more people

News

Oct 31, 2018

10:35 AM EST

Google globally rolls out emoji-style Mini stickers on Gboard

News

Dec 28, 2018

1:22 PM EST

Chrome removes option to switch back to old UI, users furious

News

Jan 16, 2019

10:04 AM EST

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Sites get Material Design on web

Comments