Apple inviting photographers to take part in 2019 ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’

Apple has officially kicked off its annual ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge,’ which invites iPhone users from across the world to share the best pictures taken on their iPhone.
From January 22nd to February 7th, iPhone users can post their pictures to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag ‘#ShotoniPhone‘ to be eligible. Alternatively, iPhone users can email their pictures to Apple at shotoniphone@apple.com.
A panel of judges made up of professional photographers and Apple engineers will decide on the top 10 best pictures snapped on iPhone. These photos will then be promoted around the world on Apple billboards, social media platforms, internal exhibitions and the like.
More details on the Challenge can be found here.
Source: Apple
